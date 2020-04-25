Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi to implement MHA's latest guidelines regarding opening of shops

The Delhi government is likely to implement the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the opening of shops with social distancing, and other norms being followed during the extended lockdown, according to sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2020 22:38 IST | Created: 25-04-2020 22:38 IST
Delhi to implement MHA's latest guidelines regarding opening of shops
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government is likely to implement the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the opening of shops with social distancing, and other norms being followed during the extended lockdown, according to sources. "Delhi government is likely to implement MHA's latest guidelines. The standalone shops and shops in residential areas will remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zones," sources in the Delhi government told ANI here.

Meanwhile, with the inclusion of a few new spots, the total number of the containment zones in the national capital now stands at 95. Earlier, according to the Home Ministry, "in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the MHA. The ministry has also clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management.

The order further states: "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.

All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus. The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. The national capital has 2,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 857 patients, who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

ISI's changing strategies pushing Kashmiri terrorists for 'jihad' in Afghanistan, says European think-tank

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 cases in Delhi soar to 2,625

Delhis COVID-19 tally surged to 2,625 following an increase in 111 new cases of the virus and one death in the national capital. A total of 118 more COVID-19 cases and one more death was reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours...

Former governor, veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar dead

Former Governor of Bihar and Tripura and veteran Congress leader Devanand Konwar died of old age ailments at his Guwahati residence on Saturday. He was 86.The politician is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. The body of Knowar w...

Central teams flag non-cooperation by WB govt, suggest stricter lockdown measures; TMC hits back

The central teams on COVID-19 assessment on Saturday alleged non-cooperation by the West Bengal government and wondered whether the ruling dispensation would take responsibility for its members safety, drawing sharp riposte from the TMC whi...

Assam CM directs official to conduct inquiry into pig flu cases

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday directed officials to conduct an inquiry into pig flu cases in the State.Chief Minister Sonowal held a meeting with top officials and scientists of the Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Depa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020