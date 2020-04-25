Delhi to implement MHA's latest guidelines regarding opening of shops

The Delhi government is likely to implement the latest guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding the opening of shops with social distancing, and other norms being followed during the extended lockdown, according to sources. "Delhi government is likely to implement MHA's latest guidelines. The standalone shops and shops in residential areas will remain open but social distancing to be followed and MHA's norms to be strictly implemented. No activity will be allowed in the containment zones," sources in the Delhi government told ANI here.

Meanwhile, with the inclusion of a few new spots, the total number of the containment zones in the national capital now stands at 95. Earlier, according to the Home Ministry, "in urban areas, all standalone shops, neighbourhood shops, and shops in residential complexes are allowed to open. Shops in markets, market complexes, and shopping malls are not allowed to open."

And in rural areas, all shops except those in shopping malls are allowed to open. "The shops in areas which have been declared as containment zones by respective States/UTs, will not be permitted to open in rural or urban areas," added the MHA. The ministry has also clarified that the sale of liquor and other items continues to be prohibited as specified in the national directives for COVID-19 management.

The order further states: "It is clarified by the ministry that sale by e-commerce companies will continue to be permitted only for essential goods." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended to May 3.

All services, including public transport, schools, colleges and shopping malls, have been closed so as to stop the transmission of the highly contagious coronavirus. The Central government is gradually easing the restrictions which have been put in place. The national capital has 2,514 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 857 patients, who have been cured and discharged, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)