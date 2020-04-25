Sonia Gandhi wants to take credit of government's efforts, says Javadekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Friday attacked Congress president Sonia Gandhi for writing letter to government regarding the condition of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) and said that she wants to take credit of government's efforts. "Sonia Gandhi is writing letters to the government on a daily basis. She and Congress party should go and work on the field and do something. When congress came to know that Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and PM Modi have decided to implement some measures for the growth of MSMEs, Sonia Gandhi wrote a letter to prove that the measures were taken because of them. They want to take credit of government's efforts," said Javadekar.

"Modi government is taking care of MSME sectors. We are known for it. We have provided loans to 14 crore people without any collateral. They do not discuss it but always make demands. We work to ensure MSME growth and we will continue to do it," he added. On April 17, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had said that the government will soon approve a Rs 10,000 crore 'Fund of Funds' for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with high credit rating if they raise money from capital markets.

Earlier today, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, drawing his "immediate attention and intervention" towards the condition of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country during the lockdown period and also suggested measures to ensure their revival. "MSMEs contribute close to one-third of the nation's GDP and account for almost 50 per cent of our exports. They employ over 11 crore people. At this moment, without appropriate support, more than 6.3 crore MSMEs stand on the verge of economic ruin," she wrote in the letter.

He accused Congress of not acknowledging the government's efforts to the fight against COVID-19. "Modi government has given Rs. 1.70 lakh crore to poor during the lockdown. We have given Rs. 500 each to 20 crore women and it will be given for three months. We are also providing financial assistance to farmers, Divyangs. They (Congress)do not consider these schemes and involve in petty politics. This is not the time of politics. We need to be united to combat COVID-19," he said.

Javadekar accused the Congress party for doing bad and petty politics at a time when the whole country stands together against COVID-19.(ANI)