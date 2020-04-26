Left Menu
Five of a family found dead in UP's Etah

The bodies of five members of a family were found in district on Saturday morning, police said.

ANI | Etah (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 00:59 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 00:59 IST
Sunil Kumar Singh, SSP Etah district. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The bodies of five members of a family were found in district on Saturday morning, police said. Bodies of retired health worker Rajeshwar Prasad Pachauri (80) his daughter-in-law Divya and her two children (10-year-old and one-year-old), along with Divya's sister Bulbul were found in the house, and have been sent for post-mortem.

SSP Sunil Kumar Singh said that the bodies were found separately in the house and foam was seen coming out of their mouth. An empty bottle of toilet cleaner, sulfas tablets and blades have also been recovered from the spot. The sample of milk has also been sent for forensic testing. People came to know about the incident when their neighbors peeped through the window when there was no response from them. The neighbors of the deceased family had informed the police about the incident over phone at 8 a.m. in the morning after which police reached the spot.

Further investigation into the case is underway (ANI)

