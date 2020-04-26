Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inter-Ministerial Committee in Odisha holds discussion with industry associations for revival of sector

An Inter-Ministerial Committee of Odisha government, under the chairmanship of state finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on Saturday held discussion with representatives of different industry associations to deliberate measures to kickstart micro, small, medium and other industries affected due to COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 26-04-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 03:36 IST
Inter-Ministerial Committee in Odisha holds discussion with industry associations for revival of sector
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

An Inter-Ministerial Committee of Odisha government, under the chairmanship of state finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on Saturday held discussion with representatives of different industry associations to deliberate measures to kickstart micro, small, medium and other industries affected due to COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

"It was a preliminary meeting with industrial associations to discuss the problem faced by the industries in the state and what kind of support they want from the government for its revival. Representatives of 17 different industry associations attended the meeting and put forth their suggestion before the Inter-Ministerial Committee," said Nitin Jawale, IAS and MD, IPICOL.In the meeting, a presentation was also given to the industry associations about the state government's plan for large-scale investment in industrial projects along with the ongoing projects."For generating industrial demand in the state, the government has planned large-scale investment in infrastructure development for industries like roads for industrial connectivity, power transmission and development of industrial parks, which will also help the industries when they will start operating," Jawale added.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee will discuss the issues with the industry associations within a week. (ANI)

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell apologizes for ‘getting old’ on Instagram

Dakota Johnson accompanies Chris Martin in biking, Is she accepted in his family?

The Expendables 4: Will Sylvester Stallone reprise his role? What latest updates we have

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Man booked for raping 8-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla

Police have registered a case against a man from Shimla for allegedly raping her eight-year-old stepdaughter.Police have registered a case against a man for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla, Superintendent of Police SP Omapa...

Maharashtra govt requests Rajasthan for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students stranded in Kota

The Maharashtra government has requested the Rajasthan government for safe passage to 1,800-2,000 students from Maharashtra, who are stranded in Kota to their home state, according to the Mantralaya Control Room. More than 1,800 to 2,000 st...

NFL-New Pats draft pick Rohrwasser says he regrets tattoo

New England Patriots NFL Draft selection Justin Rohrwasser said on Saturday he plans to cover up a tattoo resembling a right-wing militia groups symbol. While fifth-round draft selections rarely attract widespread attention, images of the t...

Panthers use all seven draft picks on defensive players

The Carolina Panthers became the first team in the NFLs common draft era to select an entire class of at least seven players from the defensive side of the ball. The Panthers decision to do so comes on the heels of the retirement of star li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020