Inter-Ministerial Committee in Odisha holds discussion with industry associations for revival of sector

An Inter-Ministerial Committee of Odisha government, under the chairmanship of state finance minister Niranjan Pujari, on Saturday held discussion with representatives of different industry associations to deliberate measures to kickstart micro, small, medium and other industries affected due to COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

"It was a preliminary meeting with industrial associations to discuss the problem faced by the industries in the state and what kind of support they want from the government for its revival. Representatives of 17 different industry associations attended the meeting and put forth their suggestion before the Inter-Ministerial Committee," said Nitin Jawale, IAS and MD, IPICOL.In the meeting, a presentation was also given to the industry associations about the state government's plan for large-scale investment in industrial projects along with the ongoing projects."For generating industrial demand in the state, the government has planned large-scale investment in infrastructure development for industries like roads for industrial connectivity, power transmission and development of industrial parks, which will also help the industries when they will start operating," Jawale added.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee will discuss the issues with the industry associations within a week. (ANI)