Man booked for raping 8-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla
Police have registered a case against a man from Shimla for allegedly raping her eight-year-old stepdaughter.ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 04:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 04:24 IST
"Police have registered a case against a man for raping his eight-year-old stepdaughter in Shimla," Superintendent of Police (SP) Omapati Jamwal said on Saturday.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
