UP: CM Yogi Adityanath holds meeting with chairpersons of 11 state committees to combat COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held a meeting with chairpersons of 11 committees of the state to review the situation regarding coronavirus pandemic.ANI | Lucknow (Uttarpradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 11:23 IST
The officials, with masks on face, were seen sitting few feet away from each other, thus maintaining the social distancing norm.
According to the Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh has so far recorded 1793 cases of coronavirus, out which 261 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 27 have died. (ANI)
