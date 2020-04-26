Left Menu
Andhra Pradesh Health Minister visits Srikakulam after COVID-19 cases emerge

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas visited Srikakulam on Sunday after first three cases of coronavirus were reported from here.

ANI | Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 26-04-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 21:40 IST
Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas at a review meeting. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Alla Kalikrishna Srinivas visited Srikakulam on Sunday after first three cases of coronavirus were reported from here. He held a review meeting with district administration on present situation. Srinivas said, "It is unfortunate that the district which has been corona negative till date, became affected now. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is focused on the district."

"Everybody should follow guidelines given for the prevention of COVID-19. People should voluntarily come forward if they have any symptoms. Rapid response teams should be ready," he said. District collector J Nivas said, "We have gathered the data of all those who came from Delhi between March 10 to 22. All of them are quarantined, and they are tagged with QR code. The public have been appealed to adhere to lockdown restrictions strictly." (ANI)

