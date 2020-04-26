No COVID-19 case reported in hotspots near Dharavi, Mahim and Dadar for 2nd consecutive day

No new positive COVID-19 case has been reported from the hotspots near Dharavi, Mahim, and Dadar for the second consecutive day, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday. However, 34 people detected positive for corona and no new death has been recorded in Dharavi on Sunday, taking the COVID-19 count in the district to 275 and 14 deaths, the BMC said.The Dharavi administration has increased institutional quarantine facility from 1,000 to 23,00 to shift the maximum number of COVID cases. One more private school -- Manohar Joshi Vidyalaya in Dharavi -- has been adopted and converted into 700-bed institutional quarantine to facilitate COVID-19 patients.

In a letter to the president of Mahim-Dharavi Medical Practitioner Association (MDMPA), the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) said that 350 clinics in Dharavi will be sanitised and provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, masks, gloves and face shields. The MCGM has requested the MDMPA to reopen their clinics to give medical services to all patients and also help the corporation in identifying suspected COVID-19 patients among the people coming to the clinics.

"When such a suspect is identified by any doctor, such suspect shall be communicated to the office of MOH, G/North on daily basis and at the same time he/she shall be referred to quarantine facilities identified in G/North ward, where swab testing and further management of such patients will be taken care of," said the MCGM. The MDMPA was also asked to maintain the list of corona suspects on a daily basis. (ANI)