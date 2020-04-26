Left Menu
Punjab's COVID-19 tally reaches 322

The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 322 in the state including 86 cured and 18 deaths, said Punjab Health Department on Sunday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:37 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:37 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 322 in the state including 86 cured and 18 deaths, said Punjab Health Department on Sunday. According to the health department, five new COVID-19 cases were reported in Punjab today.

Out of all the fresh cases, 3 cases have been reported in Jalandhar, 1 each in SBS Nagar and Ludhiana. With the highest spike of 1,975 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and 47 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 26,917, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

Freighter carrying COVID-19 medical supplies from China has landed in Delhi: SpiceJet

