Left Menu
Development News Edition

230 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Gujarat

With 230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,301 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 26-04-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 23:53 IST
230 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths reported in Gujarat
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

With 230 new COVID-19 cases and 18 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of positive coronavirus cases have risen to 3,301 in the state, said Gujarat Health Department. In a media bulletin, the health department informed that a total of 155 people have succumbed to COVID-19 and 313 people have been cured/discharged.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country has reached 26,917 including 20,177 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,913 patients have either been cured or discharged while 826 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

Science News Roundup: Before becoming frozen wasteland, Antarctica was home to frogs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Animals in 2 mink farms of Netherlands test positive for COVID-19

Animals at two mink farms in the Netherlands have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirusThe Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the di...

Issue of return of NRKs taken to Centre, hoping favourable response: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites NRKs to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response. Vijayan said this in a meeti...

UK Minister lauds K'taka CM for COVID-19 control measures, lockdown implementation

Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice in the United Kingdom UK, Robert Buckland, on Sunday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa for the measures taken to control COVID-19 and strict implementation of lockdown in ...

Promote first, second year students without conducting exams: NSUI

The Congress-affiliated NSUI on Sunday demanded that first and second year students be promoted without holding exams. The student wing also demanded that extra classes for course work missed should be conducted after universities reopen.St...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020