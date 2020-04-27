Left Menu
Development News Edition

There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-04-2020 04:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 04:52 IST
There'll be clarity on future course of action: KCR on PM's video conference with CMs
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction that COVID-19 spread has been decreasing in the state due to total implementation of the lockdown. "The Prime Minister has a video conference with all the Chief Ministers in the country. The Chief Ministers will explain the situation in their respective states at the conference. There will be some estimate on the situation in the country and in the states. Opinions on how the next plan of action will also be figured on Monday's conference. Hence, there will be clarity on the future course of action," Rao said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3. Rao said that if people extend their support to the lockdown for some more days and follow the guidelines provided by the government on containment of the virus, the situation would further improve.

The Chief Minister held a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday on the implementation of lockdown, measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 and other issues. Health Minister Eatala Rajendra, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy, Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Principal Secretaries Narsing Rao, Shanta Kumari, Ramakrishna Rao and others participated in the meeting.

The Chief Minister reviewed the situation in Hyderabad and other areas. He enquired about the assistance given in the containment centres and instructed that the essential commodities should be supplied at the centres so that people are not put to suffering. Rao also enquired about the treatment given to those admitted with COVID-19 in the Gandhi Hospital. He said that if the present lockdown continues for some time and people maintain their personal hygiene and take precautions, the virus spread will come down soon. (ANI)

TRENDING

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

226 Swiss nationals evacuated

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kim Jong-un is 'alive and well', says South Korea

Amid widespread speculations over the health and absence of North Koreas Kim Jong-un, South Korea has yet again refuted reports of the 36-year-old leaders poor health, saying he is alive and well. Kim Jong-un is alive and well. He has been ...

Australians rush to download coronavirus tracing app, PM's popularity soars

More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients, as Prime Minister Scott Morrisons approval rating soared on his pandemic response. A...

Death toll reaches 23 from last year's mass shooting in El Paso, Texas

The death toll from a mass shooting last August at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart store has climbed to 23 after the last victim left hospitalized from the rampage succumbed to his injuries over the weekend, the hospital said on Sunday. After a ...

China reports 3 new mainland coronavirus cases on April 26, 2 imported

China reported three new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 26, down from 11 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the countrys health authority said on Monday. Of the new cases, two were imported, down from five imported cases on the previo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020