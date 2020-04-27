Left Menu
In meet with PM, Meghalaya moots for lockdown to be extended with relaxations

Meghalaya has mooted to continue with the lockdown after May 3 with relaxations on activities in the districts which have not been affected by COVID-19.

27-04-2020
Visual from the video conferencing. Photo courtesy: SangmaConrad Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Meghalaya has mooted to continue with the lockdown after May 3 with relaxations on activities in the districts which have not been affected by COVID-19. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's suggestion came during the videoconference of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country.

"At the video conference called by the Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and Hon'ble Home Minister, Amit Shah ji. We have mooted to continue with the lockdown post May 3rd with relaxation on activities in Green Zones or Non-Covid affected districts in #Meghalaya," Sangma tweeted. Today's meeting comes just a week ahead of the scheduled ending of the nationwide lockdown. On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

The Prime Minister has already held two such interactions with the Chief Ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 12 coronavirus cases in Meghalaya, including one death. (ANI)

