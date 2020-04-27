Russia says UN security council members agreed to hold online summit

Russia says UN security council members agreed to hold online summitReuters | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2020 14:36 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 14:11 IST
Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that other permanent members of the United Nations Security Council have agreed to hold an online five-way summit, proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Interfax news agency reported.
The world powers are going to discuss international peace and security measures.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sergei Lavrov
- Russia
- Vladimir Putin
- United Nations Security Council
- Interfax
ALSO READ
China's Suifenhe city, bordering Russia, strengthens controls to prevent imported cases
Russia's coronavirus cases rise by more than 2,000; biggest daily increase
Sport-On this day: Born April 13, 1963; Russian chess champion Garry Kasparov
China rushes medical experts to city bordering Russia to tackle imported cases
OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut amid coronavirus pandemic