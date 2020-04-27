Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu: Ambulance stopped for VIP convoy to pass in Chennai

An ambulance was stopped by the Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow a VIP convoy to pass, on Monday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 27-04-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 16:00 IST
Tamil Nadu: Ambulance stopped for VIP convoy to pass in Chennai
Ambulance along with other commuters stopped for VIP convoy to pass in Chennai. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An ambulance was stopped by the Chennai Police near Island Grounds intersection to allow a VIP convoy to pass, on Monday. Along with the ambulance, other vehicles were also stopped for the VIP convoy to pass, halting traffic for a brief while. Barricades had been set up by the Chennai Police to stop the commuters from passing.

People could be seen eagerly waiting for the convoy to pass, to resume their travel to respective destinations. Commuters could be seen standing at a distance from one another, with their faces covered using masks, as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus. (ANI)

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cuban doctors arrive to help South Africa fight coronavirus

More than 200 doctors from Cuba have arrived in South Africa to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The doctors, including community health and infectious disease specialists, arrived early Monday morning and were welcomed by military and hea...

Soccer-Crystal Palace chefs to cook 900 meals a week for NHS, vulnerable people

Crystal Palaces chefs will cook 900 meals a week for frontline healthcare workers and vulnerable families in south London during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said on Monday. The food will be delivered to doctors and nurses...

China police detain three linked to censored coronavirus archive

Chinese police have detained two people who contributed to an online archive of censored articles about the coronavirus outbreak, a friend and a family member of one told Reuters on Monday.The two - Chen Mei and Cai Wei - have been out of c...

WRAPUP 1-Some countries prise open COVID-19 lockdowns, but UK says not yet

Countries from Italy to New Zealand have announced the easing of coronavirus lockdowns but Britains Prime Minister Boris Johnson, back at work on Monday after being hospitalized with the disease, said it was too early to relax restrictions ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020