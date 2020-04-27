Can't make policy decisions: SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to safeguard rights of migrant workers
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the Union of India and others to protect and safeguard the rights of migrant labourers and beneficiaries during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:41 IST
The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a petition seeking directions to the Union of India and others to protect and safeguard the rights of migrant labourers and beneficiaries during the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "It is a policy decision of the Central government and this court can't take policy decision of the UOI," a three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice BR Gavai said.
The petition filed by one Reepak Kansal sought directions to the Central government and other authorities concerned to protect and safeguard the right of migrant labourers and beneficiaries to get their entitlement of subsidized food grains and benefit schemes in their respective states. The petitioner also sought the issuance of appropriate direction to the UOI and other concerned authorities to temporarily adopt the scheme one nation one umbrella during the coronavirus epidemic due to the absence of "One Nation One Ration card" scheme. (ANI)
