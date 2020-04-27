DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 27

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 27 ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses nation on coronavirus - 0900 GMT

** PARIS - EU economics commissioner to speak at French Senate - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioners for economic and financial affairs Dombrovskis and Gentiloni speak to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the economic crisis. - 1500 GMT

** LONDON - Senior British minister Michael Gove is quizzed by lawmakers on the Brexit negotiations GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30).

LONDON - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior British official, to speak at a two-day online climate summit (to April 28). BRUSSELS - European ministers responsible for tourism hold informal videoconference to discuss sectors most hit by the virus.

DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund will discuss Middle East economic outlook in Dubai - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

** BRUSSELS - EU transport Commissioner Adina Valean speaks to EU lawmakers on the Commission’s response to the COVID-19 crisis in the transport sector. - 1300 GMT ZAGREB - Video conference of EU ministers of energy.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers of home affairs. PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of transport.

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ** MADRID - Spain's budget minister M. Jesus Montero and industry minister Reyes Maroto address respective parliament's budget and industry commissions in Parliament - 1000 GMT

** SINGAPORE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day speech. The city-state, which has among the most number of cases of coronavirus infections in Asia, is facing its biggest ever contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1130 GMT KYIV – The four nations (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) have agreed to hold a videoconference of their foreign ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 ** BRUSSELS - Diederik Samsom, head of the European Commission's climate cabinet, delivers remarks on whether the coronavirus can be a "catalyst" for action to tackle climate change.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 ** Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 ** Iceland – Referendum election.

