DIARY-Political and General News Events from April 27

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 18:42 IST
For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, APRIL 27 ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz addresses nation on coronavirus - 0900 GMT

** PARIS - EU economics commissioner to speak at French Senate - 1200 GMT ** BRUSSELS - European Commissioners for economic and financial affairs Dombrovskis and Gentiloni speak to EU lawmakers on the EU's response to the economic crisis. - 1500 GMT

** LONDON - Senior British minister Michael Gove is quizzed by lawmakers on the Brexit negotiations GLOBAL - World Immunization Week 2020 (to April 30).

LONDON - Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, senior British official, to speak at a two-day online climate summit (to April 28). BRUSSELS - European ministers responsible for tourism hold informal videoconference to discuss sectors most hit by the virus.

DUBAI - The International Monetary Fund will discuss Middle East economic outlook in Dubai - 0700 GMT. BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 28

** BRUSSELS - EU transport Commissioner Adina Valean speaks to EU lawmakers on the Commission’s response to the COVID-19 crisis in the transport sector. - 1300 GMT ZAGREB - Video conference of EU ministers of energy.

BRUSSELS - Video conference of ministers of home affairs. PORT ARTHUR, Tasmania – 22nd anniversary of Port Arthur Massacre in Tasmania. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS – Video conference of EU ministers of transport.

LONDON – Ninth wedding anniversary of Prince William and Catherine Middleton. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 30 ** MADRID - Spain's budget minister M. Jesus Montero and industry minister Reyes Maroto address respective parliament's budget and industry commissions in Parliament - 1000 GMT

** SINGAPORE - Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will deliver his May Day speech. The city-state, which has among the most number of cases of coronavirus infections in Asia, is facing its biggest ever contraction due to the COVID-19 pandemic. - 1130 GMT KYIV – The four nations (Germany, France, Ukraine and Russia) have agreed to hold a videoconference of their foreign ministers.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 ** BRUSSELS - Diederik Samsom, head of the European Commission's climate cabinet, delivers remarks on whether the coronavirus can be a "catalyst" for action to tackle climate change.

BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 7 ZAGREB - A summit between the EU and Western Balkan countries is held in the Croatian capital Zagreb.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MAY 9

MOSCOW - The Czech President Milos Zeman visits Moscow to attend the events commemorating the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

WELLINGTON - New Zealand's finance minister delivers budget that aims to tackle the long-term challenges facing the country while also preparing the economy for the future. BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 17 DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Referendum election DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Chamber of Deputies DOMINICAN REPUBLIC - Dominican Senate - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 26 BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

BRUSSELS - The European Commission's climate chief, Frans Timmermans, presents an assessment of the EU member states' national energy and climate plans. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 4

LUXEMBOURG – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council (to June 5). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JUNE 8

Nur-Sultan – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10

FREDRICK COUNTY, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES - U.S. President Donald Trump hosts G7 leaders at Camp David (to June 12) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 11

LUXEMBOURG - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JUNE 12 LUXEMBOURG - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, JUNE 15 LUXEMBOURG - European foreign affairs minister meet in Luxembourg. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JUNE 16

LUXEMBOURG - EU General Affairs Council - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, JUNE 18

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to June 19). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 20 ** Sri Lanka - Sri Lankan Parliament election. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, JUNE 27 ** Iceland – Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

UK's Sunak offers 100% state-backed loans to smallest firms

British finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday that the government would provide 100 guarantees on loans to Britains smallest businesses in the latest move to shield the economy and workers from the coronavirus shutdown. Sunak, who has...

'35K containers of imported waste paper stuck at ports; customs asking for demurrage despite waiver'

Small paper mills on Monday said that over 35,000 containers with imported waste paper are held up at various inland container depots ICDs and container freight stations CFSs despite the governments directive to waive port logistics charges...

Child rights NGO distributes over 22K dry ration kits across 1,071 villages

A child rights NGO on Monday said it has distributed over 22,000 dry ration kits and more than 24,000 hygiene kits across 1,071 villages to help vulnerable sections of society during the coronavirus crisis. The distribution has been made un...

INSIGHT-Italy wants to reopen. Businesses ask: where's the money?

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Roberto Ferraro to shut the patisserie he runs in Amelia, a scenic hilltop town in central Italy, he had just rented out a new site to increase production of ice cream and start selling it abroad.Ferraro wo...
