U.S. Supreme Court sidesteps major gun rights ruling

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 20:05 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a challenge to New York City restrictions on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside the home, meaning the justices for now will not be wading into the battle over the scope of the right to bear arms under the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.

The justices threw out the dispute at hand because the measure that was challenged by individual gun owners and the state's National Rifle Association affiliate was rolled back by the city last July, rendering the case moot. The city had asked the Supreme Court not to hear the matter. The justices went ahead and heard arguments on Dec. 2 but ultimately agreed with the city.

