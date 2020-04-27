Left Menu
COVID-19 cases in Haryana reach 299

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases (including 14 Italian Nationals) stands at 299 now, said Health Department, Haryana on Monday.

Updated: 27-04-2020 20:13 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Of the total cases, 205 have been discharged. Three deaths have been reported till now in the state. The total number of active cases in Haryana are 91 as of now, said the Health Department.

Earlier in the day, Faridabad administration has confirmed a total of 46 COVID-19 positive cases in the district.(ANI)

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

