Brothers move HC alleging police atrocities; FIR records roaming around in lockdown without mask

The Delhi High Court on Monday took note of the allegations by two brothers about atrocities committed on them by police which lodged an FIR against them claiming that they for roaming around without face masks amidst the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19. The police countered their allegations claiming that the brothers took law into their hand and even indulged in beating up officials.

The High Court asked the police to file the status report about their probe in the case and posted the matter for hearing on May 6. The two men claimed in their plea that on the evening of April 20, they were forcibly taken from their residence to a police booth in Basai Darapur in West Delhi by the police officials and were beaten up and illegally detained. They said a false case was later on registered against them. However, Justice Yogesh Khanna, who conducted the hearing through video conferencing, noted that the FIR lodged against the two men revealed that the police officials had objected to one of the brothers' conduct of roaming in the locality without any mask.

When asked about his conduct, the man called his brother and they both started beating up the police officials after which an FIR was lodged against them, the court noted..