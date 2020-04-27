Left Menu
Delhi violence: HC seeks police's reply on bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought reply on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at cops on February 24 during violence in the capital's North-East area.

27-04-2020
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to Delhi Police and sought reply on the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan, the man who allegedly opened fire at cops on February 24 during violence in the capital's North-East area. Pathan's advocate Asghar Khan and Abdul Tahir Khan have sought bail citing overcrowding in jail and being in custody for more than one month.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva asked Delhi Police to file reply on Pathan's bail plea and listed the matter for April 29. According to police, Pathan initially kept roaming around in the national capital before slipping away to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh's Shamli, from where he was arrested later.

On March 3, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested Pathan from Shamli bus stand. During the investigation, Pathan revealed that the car he used belonged to his uncle's son. He had left the car in a garage in Haryana after it broke down. In February, clashes broke out in the northeast area of Delhi between the groups supporting and opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act, which left 53 people dead. (ANI)

