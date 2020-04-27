Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana Police issue advisory on cybercrime threat during lockdown

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana Police on Monday issued an advisory, requesting citizens to not respond to suspicious links on Whatsapp or e-mail as it could result in funds being siphoned off from their bank accounts.

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:54 IST
Haryana Police issue advisory on cybercrime threat during lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of COVID-19 lockdown, Haryana Police on Monday issued an advisory, requesting citizens to not respond to suspicious links on Whatsapp or e-mail as it could result in funds being siphoned off from their bank accounts. Apart from this, the police also requested people not to share any personal information on these platforms.

Last week, seven people were held for running Business Processing Outsourcing (BPO) from a hotel room in Gurugram amid lockdown. Meanwhile, the state health department informed that five new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

"Five new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 301. Total three deaths have been reported till now," said the health department. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the citys police chief said. The police department received a call around 1030 a.m. from a man who sa...

Italy, UK explore possible COVID-19 link to child inflammatory disease

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries. Doctors in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020