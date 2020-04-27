47 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal
A total of 47 new positive cases were found in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 504 on Monday. "47 new positive cases have been reported in West Bengal; total active cases stand at 504," Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary, West Bengal said.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government will provide help to people of the state stranded in different parts of the country but expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs and lakhs of people". With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
