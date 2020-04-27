Left Menu
Development News Edition

47 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal

A total of 47 new positive cases were found in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 504 on Monday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 27-04-2020 23:55 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 23:55 IST
47 new COVID-19 cases reported in West Bengal
Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary (left) with West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A total of 47 new positive cases were found in West Bengal, taking the total number of active cases to 504 on Monday. "47 new positive cases have been reported in West Bengal; total active cases stand at 504," Rajiva Sinha, Chief Secretary, West Bengal said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her government will provide help to people of the state stranded in different parts of the country but expressed inability to provide quarantine facilities for "lakhs and lakhs of people". With 1,463 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Automakers yet to resume production, wait for supply chain to restart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive doctor dies at private hospital

A 69-year-old doctor, who had tested positive for COVID-19, died on Monday night at a private hospital here, hospital sources said. The doctor, who was a well-known orthopedic, was admitted to a private hospital on April 14, they said.He te...

U.S. judge rules talc lawsuits against J&J can proceed, testimony limited

Thousands of plaintiffs who say that Johnson Johnsons baby powder and talc products caused cancer can go forward with their claims, but face limits on what expert testimony will be allowed in trials after a Monday ruling by a New Jersey ju...

Milwaukee police find 5 dead in house; suspect in custody

Police found five people shot to death Monday inside a Milwaukee home and took into custody the man who dialed 911 to report the slayings, the citys police chief said. The police department received a call around 1030 a.m. from a man who sa...

Italy, UK explore possible COVID-19 link to child inflammatory disease

Italian and British medical experts are investigating a possible link between the coronavirus pandemic and clusters of severe inflammatory disease among infants who are arriving in hospital with high fevers and swollen arteries. Doctors in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020