Mobile dispensary launched for pregnant women in Nagpur
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday launched a mobile dispensary to screen pregnant women for COVID-19 in containment zones.ANI | Nagpur (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 00:35 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 00:35 IST
The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) on Monday launched a mobile dispensary to screen pregnant women for COVID-19 in containment zones. "We have already screened tuberculosis patients. Now, health workers are screening pregnant women," Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said.
Maharashtra, the worst-hit state by COVID-19, has registered 8,068 cases and 342 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 1,463 new cases reported in the last 24 hours and 60 deaths, India's total count of coronavirus cases has surged to 28,380, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. (ANI)
