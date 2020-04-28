Left Menu
Development News Edition

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb -police

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:22 IST
Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb -police
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A motorist deliberately drove his car into two police motorcyclists on patrol in a Paris suburb on Monday, gravely injuring both, police unions said. The incident took place in Colombes on the northwestern outskirts of Paris.

Video footage circulating on social media and on the website of daily newspaper Le Parisien showed one motorbike sandwiched between the crumpled bonnets of a police car and a black BMW. Debris from a second bike lay strewn on the road. "Two police motorcyclists in a serious condition after being deliberately hit in Colombes by an individual who also rammed a police car. Thoughts with our colleagues," the Synergie-Officers union wrote on social media.

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner hailed the response of officers who gave first aid to their comrades at the scene. "My thoughts go out to the two injured policemen who were committed to protecting us," Castaner wrote on Twitter.

Police sources called the incident a deliberate act. Sources familiar with the investigation said the perpetrator targeted the officers to avenge events in Palestine. France's anti-terrorism prosecutor has so far not been called on to lead the investigation.

France has suffered major attacks by Islamist militants. Police and soldiers have been targeted on multiple occasions in recent years. In October, an information technology assistant at the police headquarters in central Paris went on a knife rampage inside the building, killing four people before he was shot dead. He had converted to Islam a decade earlier.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

RBI MF liquidity window to improve investor confidence, calm down corp debt mkt: Experts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Murders of women in Mexico rise amid fears of lockdown violence

By Oscar Lopez and Christine Murray MEXICO CITY, April 27 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Almost 1,000 women were murdered in Mexico in the first three months of this year, according to government data, showing a spike in violence that combine...

Trump says China could have stopped coronavirus from spreading, U.S. investigating

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday that China could have stopped the coronavirus before it swept the globe and said his administration was conducting serious investigations into what happened.Were doing very serious investigations ....

Car rams two police motorcyclists in Paris suburb

A car rammed two police motorcyclists in a Paris suburb on Monday, police unions said, leaving one of the officers in an artificial coma in hospital because of his grave injuries.The act was deliberate, police unions said. Police sources sa...

U.S. faces tough U.N. battle if it pushes plan to extend Iran arms embargo

The United States faces a tough, messy battle if it uses a threat to trigger a return of all United Nations sanctions on Iran as leverage to get the 15-member Security Council to extend and strengthen an arms embargo on Tehran, diplomats sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020