IYC manufactures masks, provides jobs to migrant labourers

As the country is under lockdown to combat COVID-19, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers are manufacturing masks at IYC office here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 02:30 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 02:30 IST
Workers at Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office in New Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

As the country is under lockdown to combat COVID-19, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers are manufacturing masks at IYC office here. They have also turned the IYC premises for distribution of ration to the needy and are cooking food for them as well.

"We have set the target of making one crore masks. We also set up roti machines which also gives jobs to people. Migrants labourers were going, we brought them here. We provide them pick and drop facilities, ration and salaries. Masks and soaps are being distributed among the poor," said BV Srinivas, IYC president, told ANI. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 28,380 COVID-19 cases in India, including 6,362 cured/discharged/migrated and 886 deaths. (ANI)

