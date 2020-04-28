Left Menu
Telangana Police pays tribute to Punjab cop, joins 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign

The Telangana Police on Monday participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign, launched by Punjab Police and wore nameplates bearing the name of Harjeet Singh, in support of the ASI, whose hand was dismembered in an attack in Patiala earlier this month.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 28-04-2020 07:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 07:34 IST
Telangana Police on Monday participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign, launched by Punjab Police.. Image Credit: ANI

The Telangana Police on Monday participated in 'Main Bhi Harjeet Singh' campaign, launched by Punjab Police and wore nameplates bearing the name of Harjeet Singh, in support of the ASI, whose hand was dismembered in an attack in Patiala earlier this month. "Today more than 2,000 police officers wore the nameplate of brave Harjeet Singh of our fraternity. We feel proud that we wear the same khaki which he wears," Anjani Kumar, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, said in a press release.

On Monday, Punjab Police personnel had also sported name badges of their colleague, whose hand was chopped off while he was trying to impose COVID-19 lockdown restrictions in the state. The initiative was part of a day-long campaign launched today by Dinkar Gupta, DGP Punjab, to display solidarity towards Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh, who was part of the police team that came under attack allegedly by a group of 'nihangs' who were asked to show their curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala on April 12.

Later, his hand was re-planted at PGIMER, Chandigarh and is recovering. (ANI)

