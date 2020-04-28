J-K police enforcing COVID-19 lockdown

As COVID-19 lockdown continues in Jammu and Kashmir, police are conducting checks on the movement of people in view of travel restriction. Security forces and police are strictly enforcing restrictions on public movement and checking travel passes of the people moving from one place to another amid lockdown.

Only those involved in essential services and government employees, with passes, are allowed movement. Jammu and Kashmir has reported a total of 546 positive cases of COVID-19, including 375 active cases, Department of Information and Public Relation, Jammu and Kashmir, informed in a media bulletin on Monday. (ANI)