COVID-19: HC stays Kerala govt order for employees' salary cut

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months the operationalisation of the state government order to deduct the salary of government employees for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas issued the interim order considering a batch of petitions filed by a section of employees and their organisations challenging the government decision.

In its order, the government had said the state government employees' salary for six days every month would be deducted for the next five months. "This would be applicable to employees of all state-owned Enterprises, Public Sector Undertakings, Quasi-Government organisations, Universities, etc in the state," the order had said.

However, it had made it clear that there will be no salary cut for those staff who earn less than Rs 20,000 per month. The order also stated that ministers, MLAs, various Board members, Local body institution members, members of various commissions would receive 30 per cent less salary for one year.