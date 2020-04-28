Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vinay Dubey sent to judicial custody in Bandra incident

Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month, was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court after his police custody was completed.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-04-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 16:40 IST
Vinay Dubey sent to judicial custody in Bandra incident
A visual of the incident in Bandra, Mumbai, on April 14. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Vinay Dubey, who was arrested in connection with the gathering of migrants at Bandra earlier this month, was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court after his police custody was completed. He has been accused of inciting migrants through his social media posts calling for action.

Dubey was booked under Sections 117 (abetting offence by more than 10 persons), 153 A (promoting enmity between groups), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) and 505-2 (statements creating or promoting enmity between classes) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18. On April 14, more than 1,000 migrant workers had gathered outside the railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back to their hometowns, merely hours after the extension of the lockdown till May 3 was announced. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Over Rs 68,600 cr loans of wilful defaulters, including Choksi, Mallya firms, written off: RBI in RTI reply

Outstanding loans amounting to Rs 68,607 crore of top 50 wilful bank loan defaulters in the country including firms of Mehul Choksi and Vijay Mallya have been technically written off till September 30, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India said i...

German labs boost coronavirus test capacity to 700,000 per week

German labs have increased their weekly coronavirus testing capacity to about 700,000, up from 640,000 a week earlier, a trade group said on Tuesday, after the countrys main public health institution called for wider testing.The association...

Tusk urges Poles to shun May presidential vote out of "decency"

Polish voters should boycott a presidential election set for May 10 out of basic human decency because of the new coronavirus pandemic, Donald Tusk, leader of the center-right European Peoples Party and a former prime minister, said on Tues...

Siddaramaiah demands special package for unorganised sector workers

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday demanded that the Karnataka government announce a special package for unorganised sector workers, street vendors and autorickshaw drivers, among others, all daily wagers whose lives are affected...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020