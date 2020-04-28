Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala HC stays state's move to defer salaries of govt employees

Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months Kerala government's order, which deferred six days' salary of all state government employees for a period of five months from April 2020.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:18 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:18 IST
Kerala HC stays state's move to defer salaries of govt employees
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Kerala High Court on Tuesday stayed for two months Kerala government's order, which deferred six days' salary of all state government employees for a period of five months from April 2020. A bench of justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the interim order observing that financial difficulty cannot be grounds for the state government to defer the payment of salary and said that the move was not supported by any provision of the law.

"All over the world, the efforts of the state government are being lauded. Every nook and corner of the state is being taken care of by the government. Several crores of rupees are being spent by the state. However laudable and appreciable the acts of the state may be, when this court is called upon to decide a matter affecting the vested rights of citizens, the court cannot ignore the legal framework," the court observed. "It is a vested right of every individual to receive a salary for the work discharged. Article 300A will include within its purview 'salary' also, as a property, at least prima facie. Kerala Financial Code is only dealing with the procedure for payment of salary," the court added.

The state government submitted that it has the power to defer the salaries. The court, which was hearing a petition challenging the state government order to defer six-day salaries of all state government employees, said that it could not find any basis for such an order in any of the statutes.

"Neither in the Epidemic Diseases Act as amended by 2020 Ordinance, or in the Disaster Management Act could I seek solace to justify the issuance of the order," it added. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Premier League's 'Project Restart' gathers pace

Tottenham became the latest Premier League club to open their doors to players on Tuesday as part of the Project Restart plan to finish the English top-flight season. The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavir...

French PM: high school students will have to wear masks

French secondary school pupils returning to school next month after a coronavirus lockdown will be required to wear masks, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.Speaking in parliament, Philippe said pupils in junior school ...

Auto sales may remain muted even after lockdown: Report

Auto sales are likely to remain muted as consumers may not flock to dealerships and even avoid shopping malls and markets due to the fear of coronavirus infection for an extended period post lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. The report...

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020