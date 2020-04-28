Left Menu
Caste of any person not to be mentioned in any judicial, administrative matter: Rajasthan HC

Rajasthan High Court has issued a notification directing that the caste of any person, including accused, should not be mentioned in any judicial or administrative matter noting that this is "against the spirit of the Constitution".

ANI | Jodhpur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:27 IST
Caste of any person not to be mentioned in any judicial, administrative matter: Rajasthan HC
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

"It has been observed that the caste of accused and other persons is being incorporated by the officers/officials of Registry of this court and presiding officers of subordinate courts/special courts/tribunals in judicial and administrative matters, which is against the spirit of Constitution of India and not in consonance with the directions of Rajasthan High Court issued vide order dated July 4, 2018," Rajasthan High Court Registrar General said in a standing order issued on Monday.

"Therefore, it is enjoined upon all concerned to ensure that the caste of any person including the accused is not incorporated in any judicial or administrative matter," the standing order added. (ANI)

