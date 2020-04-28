Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kenyan government allows restaurants to open under terms and conditions

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 28-04-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 18:43 IST
Kenyan government allows restaurants to open under terms and conditions
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@MutahiKagweKE)

The Kenyan government has allowed restaurants to open their doors even as the number of coronavirus cases rose to 365, according to a news report by Daily Nation.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said that while Kenya looks to other countries to learn how business can reopen, the government has put measures that could keep the country safe.

Mutahi Kagwe said diners' body temperatures will also be checked and access restricted to those showing signs of fever. "Any staff member or reveler with a temperature above 37.5°C shall not be allowed into the premises, and they shall immediately notify the Ministry of Health," he said in a statement.

Kagwe also noted that people working during this period have been struggling to find places to eat, and recommended additional rules for restaurants that will operate to serve them.

"Anybody walking into a restaurant must wash their hands first and be wearing a mask. The restaurants that are going to open will do so with people who have been tested and are Covid-19-free," he said,

Mutahi Kagwe said that the owners of the restaurants will have to pay for the cost of testing their employees. While the government has been testing for free, the cost for a test in private hospitals ranges between Sh8,500 and Sh10,500.

The CS said workers should also maintain social distance while in kitchens. He announced that three more people from Nairobi, four in Mombasa, and one in Kwale tested positive.

Kagwe said eight more patients have been discharged, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from coronavirus to 114.

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Premier League's 'Project Restart' gathers pace

Tottenham became the latest Premier League club to open their doors to players on Tuesday as part of the Project Restart plan to finish the English top-flight season. The Premier League has been suspended since March 13 due to the coronavir...

French PM: high school students will have to wear masks

French secondary school pupils returning to school next month after a coronavirus lockdown will be required to wear masks, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday.Speaking in parliament, Philippe said pupils in junior school ...

Auto sales may remain muted even after lockdown: Report

Auto sales are likely to remain muted as consumers may not flock to dealerships and even avoid shopping malls and markets due to the fear of coronavirus infection for an extended period post lockdown, a report said on Tuesday. The report...

Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020