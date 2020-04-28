Left Menu
Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 19:20 IST
Madras HC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking removal of GST on masks

The Madras High Court on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government on a PIL seeking removal of the 18 per cent GST on sanitisers and 5 per cent GST on masks in these difficult times due to the COVID-19 pandemic or at least for next few months. A division bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and M Nirmal Kumar posted the matter for further hearing to May 18.

Petitioner S Stalinraja, an advocate, submitted that certain ingredients are taxable. "...still in these difficult times or at least for next few months if GST not levied on sanitisers and masks it would be a big relief for the people in our country." He stated that 23 per cent of the population in India are under poverty line and not in a position to afford essential goods such as masks and sanitisers.PTI COR BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

