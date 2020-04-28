Left Menu
Development News Edition

Treat COVID-19 as opportunity, prepare for boom in electronics manufacturing sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad to state govts

The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked state governments to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and prepare for the forthcoming boom in the electronics manufacturing sector.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:12 IST
Treat COVID-19 as opportunity, prepare for boom in electronics manufacturing sector: Ravi Shankar Prasad to state govts
Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika The Union Minister for Electronics and IT Ravi Shankar Prasad has asked state governments to treat the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity and prepare for the forthcoming boom in the electronics manufacturing sector.

During his interaction with state Chief Ministers, IT ministers and officials, Prasad claimed that major opportunity in the electronic manufacturing sector is likely to open up for India soon. The Minister, while addressing the participants, said that time has come when this calamity should be turned into an opportunity and praised various departments for their services during the lockdown.

"I want to make an appeal to Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers and Ministers that age for electronic manufacturing is set to come in India. The ministry has given incentives and I would like to state that cooperation by states will play a crucial role in it," stated the minister. The minister also said that a lot of relaxations were given for work from home and IT Secretary, Communication Secretary and Postal Secretary gave presentations of their departments citing requirements and expectations by the Centre from the state departments.

Norms for work from home have been relaxed. "We will aspire that work from home should become a new norm," said Prasad while asking the participants to encourage young entrepreneurs investing in new startups. The Minister praised the department for making Arogya Setu app a success. "Arogya Setu app has become very popular as well," the minister added.

He also lauded the Postal Department for undertaking social service and digital services like digital payments and wished that states would use the vast network of our postal department in the country. "Ye jo Desh Tera, Swades hai mera Fishermen from Manjha Kalan village in Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) were unable to withdraw cash from Bank due to lockdown. On their request India post offered them cash withdrawal through AEPS in the village itself," the minister tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...

42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbais Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been repo...

Two arrested for robbing people out to buy essentials during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly targeting and robbing people in Shahdara who were out to buy essentials during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The two men were identified as Balbeer Sharma and his associate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020