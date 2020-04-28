Left Menu
COVID-19: Assam CM holds meet with experts to come up with schemes to uplift economy

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday held a meeting with all leading economists of the state for charting out a future course to uplift the economy when the COVID-19 situation is brought under control.

28-04-2020
Assam Chief Minister S Sonowal speaking to media in Guwahati on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Sonowal said that on the basis of suggestions by experts, the state government will come up with long and short term schemes.

"In today's discussion, all leading economists of the state have extended their suggestions and on the basis of those suggestions, the state government will develop different schemes. To monitor this exercise we are going to constitute a Task Force at different district levels," Sonowal said. (ANI)

