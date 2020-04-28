Left Menu
Development News Edition

Andhra govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' project, which will provide 100 percent fees reimbursement benefiting about 14 lakh students across the State.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 21:32 IST
Andhra govt launches fee reimbursement scheme for students
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. . Image Credit: ANI

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' project, which will provide 100 percent fees reimbursement benefiting about 14 lakh students across the State. "Rs 4000 crores along with the pending due of Rs 1880 crore during the previous TDP government, has been released to take forward the welfare programme keeping up yet another promise YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made for the welfare of poorer sections. The amount has been directly credited into the mothers' account of the students," said an official statement.

The scheme is aimed at providing financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state and to ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their education "while Jagannana Vasathi Deevana will take care of hostel and mess charges." The statement said the state government prioritised public welfare and thus launched this scheme during the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Education is the only asset that we can offer to the lakhs of students of the downtrodden families. If a single student from each family completes their professional education and secure a good job, then the lives of the family members will be in a better state," it added. The Chief Minister said that the money under Jagananna Vidya Deevena will be directly credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four installments every year.

"If the fee gets paid by the parents, they will have an authority to question the college management regarding the facilities, quality of teaching, infrastructure and the like." (ANI)

TRENDING

#RespectBTSV trends on Twitter after Bighit Entertainment excluded his contribution

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

Why John Wick: Chapter 4 won’t mark end to franchise, Movie to premiere with The Matrix 4

Frozen 3 update: Elsa with more supernatural powers, Anna-Kristoff reunion in focus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Big powers urged to freeze sanctions on Syria, Iran, Venezuela during virus

Major powers must suspend economic sanctions against countries including Syria, Iran and Venezuela during the coronarivus pandemic which threatens to worsen hunger and suffering for the poor, an international refugee charity said on Tuesday...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Formula One extends shutdown period for second timeA factory shutdown for Formula One teams and engine makers has been extended for a second time to a period of 63 consecutive days due t...

42 new COVID-19 cases found in Dharavi

A total of 42 new COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths were reported in Mumbais Dharavi area on Tuesday. The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 330 and the death toll has risen to 18.4 deaths and 42 new COVID-19 positive cases have been repo...

Two arrested for robbing people out to buy essentials during lockdown

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested two men for allegedly targeting and robbing people in Shahdara who were out to buy essentials during the lockdown, police said on Tuesday. The two men were identified as Balbeer Sharma and his associate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020