UP HC to hear on may 4 plea on assessing COVID-19 impact on economy

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 22:20 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday fixed May 4 to hear a plea for setting up a commission to assess the impact of coronavirus-triggered lockdown on the Indian economy. A Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on a lawsuit filed by local lawyer, Shivji Shukla.

The petitioner also sought the court’s direction to the Centre and state government to quantify the losses in monetary terms not only of their own, but of the public also. At the time of hearing through video conferencing, the petitioner's lawyer was not present, while on the other hand the lawyer of the Central government SB Pandey said he had not been supplied complete copy of the petition. At this, the bench, comprising of justices PK Jaiswal and KS Pawar directed the petitioner to serve a complete copy his petition to the Central government counsel and fixed the next date.

The bench, however, pointed out that with the COVID-19 crisis still continuing, no relief as claimed in the PIL can be granted and the appropriate course for the petitioner was to either withdraw the PIL or argue it on its maintainability..

