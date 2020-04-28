Delhi Police use drone feed system to keep check on lockdown violators in Mehrauli

By Aiman Khan Delhi Police on Tuesday said that the drone feed system is being used to keep a check on people's movement in Mehrauli, a containment zone.

"Police is monitoring the situation in Mehrauli via drone feed system. It is a new kind of drone with the night-flying capability and has thermal and live feed system," Atul Kumar, DCP south district, told ANI. Explaining more about the drone system, he said, "If we find anyone violating the lockdown norms, we can do live announcement using this drone. Thus, it eliminates the need for us to physically meet the violator."

The drone's capability is for about 8 km, the DCP added. Till now, the Delhi Government has declared 100 areas as containment zones. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

The containment zones are the areas where cases of COVID-19 have been detected. The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

As per the latest update, Delhi has recorded a total of 206 positive cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of COVID-19 positive cases here to 3,314, of which 1,078 have recovered and 54 deaths have been reported. (ANI)