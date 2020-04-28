Awantipora police seizes 26 vehicles for violating prohibitory orders

The Jammu and Kashmir police has impounded 26 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders amid the lockdown. In the jurisdiction of PS Awantipora, police seized 13 vehicles for violating the prohibitory orders issued by the District Magistrate under section 144 CrPC.

Similarly, 10 vehicles were seized in the PS Pampore jurisdiction by police. . The Awantipora Police have appealed to the citizens to follow the restrictions imposed by government in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. (ANI)