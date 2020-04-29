Left Menu
Centre asks govt employees to download Aarogya Setu app, commute to office only after checking COVID-19 risk

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday directed all Central government employees to download 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobiles and commute to the office only when it shows safe or low-risk status against COVID-19.

Centre asks govt employees to download Aarogya Setu app, commute to office only after checking COVID-19 risk
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions on Wednesday directed all Central government employees to download 'Aarogya Setu' app on their mobiles and commute to the office only when it shows safe or low-risk status against COVID-19. "All the officers, staff (including outsourced staff) working in Central government should download 'Aarogya Setu' App on their mobile phones, immediately. Before starting for office, they must review their status on the app and commute only when the app shows 'safe' or low risk' status," the Ministry said in an order.

If the app shows a message that an employee has a "moderate" or "high risk" calculated on the basis of Bluetooth proximity -- recent contact with an infected person -- then he/she should not come to office and self isolate for 14 days or till the status becomes "safe or low risk", it said. G Jayanthi, Joint Secretary of the government of India, has been instructed to ensure that above directions are strictly followed in the respective ministry or department. "Ministries/departments may issue similar instructions to autonomous/statutory bodies, PSUs etc. attached to them," the Ministry order read.

The Aarogya Setu app has been developed by the Government of India in the public-private partnership to fight against the COVID-19. The app enables people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the coronavirus infection. (ANI)

