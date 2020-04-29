EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judges

EU opens new legal case against Poland over muzzling judgesReuters | Brussels | Updated: 29-04-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 16:14 IST
The European Union's executive on Wednesday started a new legal case against the nationalist Polish government for muzzling judges in the bloc's largest ex-communist country.
The Commission on Wednesday said it was starting a formal procedure against Poland, giving Warsaw two months to alleviate Brussels concerns about a December law that allows the government to punish critical judges.
The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has long been accused of undercutting democracy through putting Polish courts, media and civic society under more direct government control. Most recently, the Brussels-based European Commission has fretted over Warsaw's push to hold a nation-wide presidential election next month despite the coronavirus pandemic.
- READ MORE ON:
- European Union
- Polish
- Warsaw
- Brussels
- Law and Justice
- European Commission
ALSO READ
Human Rights Watch warns against Polish abortion debate
Polish health minister to assess safety of elections this week or next
Polish coalition partner pushes to extend president's term
Polish MPs vote not to kill 'Stop Paedophilia' anti-gay law
Polish MPs debate tighter abortion rules, protests muted amid coronavirus