Migrant workers protest at IIT-Hyderabad demanding to return home

After not getting salary for past three months, thousands of migrant workers working in Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) staged a huge protest on Wednesday demanding to send them back to their native states. "In the morning we received a call stating that about 2,400 migrant labourers, who were working at a construction site in IIT, were protesting. After a police team reached the site, few of the migrant labourers started pelting stones at them. During the incident one cop received injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged," said an official from the Sangareddy Rural Police.

The official further said that the labourers were demanding return to their native states as they were not getting their salary for the past three months. "We took some of the labourers and the contractor to Sangareddy District Collector office to resolve their issues," the Police official said while adding, "The contractor has promised to pay the pending salaries." The higher authorities have promised to make food and shelter arrangements for the migrant labourers, the official added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in Sangareddy Rural Police Station. (ANI)