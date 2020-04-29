Left Menu
Development News Edition

Migrant workers protest at IIT-Hyderabad demanding to return home

After not getting salary for past three months, thousands of migrant workers working in Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) staged a huge protest on Wednesday demanding to send them back to their native states.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 29-04-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 18:53 IST
Migrant workers protest at IIT-Hyderabad demanding to return home
Migrant workers at IIT-Hyderabad demanding to send them back to their native places. The police vehicle that was damaged during the incident. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After not getting salary for past three months, thousands of migrant workers working in Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-Hyderabad) staged a huge protest on Wednesday demanding to send them back to their native states. "In the morning we received a call stating that about 2,400 migrant labourers, who were working at a construction site in IIT, were protesting. After a police team reached the site, few of the migrant labourers started pelting stones at them. During the incident one cop received injuries and a police vehicle was also damaged," said an official from the Sangareddy Rural Police.

The official further said that the labourers were demanding return to their native states as they were not getting their salary for the past three months. "We took some of the labourers and the contractor to Sangareddy District Collector office to resolve their issues," the Police official said while adding, "The contractor has promised to pay the pending salaries." The higher authorities have promised to make food and shelter arrangements for the migrant labourers, the official added.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC in Sangareddy Rural Police Station. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

73-yr-old patient dies in K'taka; death toll increases to 21

Edsrpting after adding word in 1st para,change in 3rd Bengaluru, Apr 29 PTI A 73-year-old COVID-19 patient has died in Tumakuru, taking the toll in Karnataka due to the infection to 21 and 12 new cases were reported on Wednesday, the s...

HC asks Aizawl authorities to submit status report on assault of teenagers by volunteers

The Aizawl bench of Gauhati High Court on Wednesday asked the deputy commissioner and the SP of Mizorams Aizawl district to submit a status report on the alleged assault of eight teenagers, who flouted lockdown norms, by volunteers of a loc...

U'khand Cabinet sanctions 2.48 cr to buy resistance drugs for corona warriors

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 2.48 crore for buying some homeopathy and auyrvedic medicines that can boost corona warriors immunity against infection. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Mini...

Manulife picks 49pc stake in Mahindra AMC for Rs 265 cr

Mahindra Mahindra Financial Services Ltd Mahindra Finance on Wednesday said global financial services group Manulife has acquired 49 per cent stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary Mahindra Asset Management CompanyUnder the agreement, which ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020