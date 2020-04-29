Left Menu
Development News Edition

"State govt cannot recover any amount from emoluments of CJ, Judges through executive order"

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 29-04-2020 19:54 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 19:54 IST
"State govt cannot recover any amount from emoluments of CJ, Judges through executive order"

Kochi, Apr 29 (PTI): Amid the controversial decision of the Kerala government to cut salaries of its employees, the Registrar General of the High Court has said that the state government cannot recover any amount from the emoluments of the Chief Justice and judges through an executive order. The Registrar General wrote to the Chief Secretary in this regard after the government on April 22 ordered deferring disbursement of salaries for six days every month from April to August 2020 of all officials who draw their wages from the consolidated fund of the state, as part of the finance conservation measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It may be noted that, as per Article 221 of the Constitution of India, the salaries are paid to the Honourable judges as determined by Parliament and they shall not be varied to their disadvantage after the appointment. Therefore the salaries and allowances of the Hon'ble Chief Justice and judges cannot be varied or deferred by the Government, through an executive order," the letter dated April 27, said.

The letter also said the Chief Justice has already taken the initiative to collect amounts from the judges for making donations to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF). Meanwhile, the Kerala government on Wednesday decided to issue an ordinance, empowering it to deduct salaries of its employees to mobilise funds to fight COVID-19 in the state.

The move came a day after the High Court had stayed an order of the LDF government for salary cut of its employees, observing that it lacked legal backing. The government had on April 22 decidedto deduct the salaries of all government employees for six days every month for the next five monthsto meet the serious financial crisis it was facing due to COVID-19.

All elected representatives -- Ministers, MLAs, different Boards under the Government and members of Local Self Government bodies would take a 30 per cent cut in their monthly salary and honorariums for a year..

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

BP donates jet fuel in U.S. to help with COVID-19 relief

BP is donating 3 million gallons of jet fuel to FedEx and Alaska Airlines to help with the distribution of personal protective equipment in the battle against the new coronavirus.The jet fuel will be supplied from BPs refinery in Whiting, I...

Putting off check-up over virus fear? Try the self-service doctor's office

For anyone putting off visiting their doctor because they fear picking up the COVID-19 infection while in the waiting room, a French inventor has a solution an automated miniature doctors surgery.The patient goes inside a cabin the size of ...

COVID-19: RSS imparting primary medical training to youth

Apart from providing food to needy, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS has also started imparting primary medical training related to COVID-19 to youth in Delhi so that these volunteers can come forward to help the government, in case the ...

Maha police registers over 83,000 cases of lockdown violations

Over 83,000 offences were registered and 16,897 persons were arrested for allegedly violating the COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. As of Wednesday, the Maharashtra police have registered 83,156 cases against peopl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020