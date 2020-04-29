Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ethiopia seizes 1.2 million dollars smuggled goods within six days

Devdiscourse News Desk | Addis Ababa | Updated: 29-04-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 22:13 IST
Ethiopia seizes 1.2 million dollars smuggled goods within six days
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The Customs Commission of Ethiopia has seized worth 40 million birrs (about 1.2 million dollars) smuggled goods including firearms in six days period before April 27, 2020, according to a news report by 'Newbusinessethiopia.com'

Most of the confiscated goods were captured from smugglers were coming to Ethiopia from neighboring countries, while such as coffee was also captured leaving the country illegally.

Some of the incoming smuggled goods captured include firearms, bullets, food items, cigarettes, perfumes, clothes, and spare parts of vehicles, among others, according to the information from the Ministry of Revenue, which is in charge of the Customs Commission.

The custom posts, where the smuggled goods are captured are Dire Dawa, Moyale, Bahir Dar, Modjo, Addis Ababa, and Jimma, among others, according to the information obtained from the official social media page of Customs Commission of Ethiopia.

Recently on April 21, the Customs Commission of Ethiopia has also announced capturing smuggled goods worth 21 million birrs (about 631,000 dollars).

In addition, on April 16, 2020, and April 7, 2020, the Commission has also announced capturing contraband goods worth 16 million birrs (close to half a million dollars) and 12 million birrs (about 360,360 dollars).

The Commission has recently stated that it has donated worth 1.6 billion birrs (48 million dollars) goods to all regional states of Ethiopia to help them fight against the spread of coronavirus and its negative impacts on the community.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

The Family Man Season 2: Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya join Manoj Bajpayee

My Hero Academia Season 5 confirmed, know names of some returning characters

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Riot rocks coronavirus-hit prison in Sierra Leone

Smoke billowed from the central prison in Sierra Leones capital and gunfire could be heard from nearby streets on Wednesday after a riot broke out, a Reuters reporter said.The morning violence at Pademba Road Prison followed confirmation on...

Florida to unveil plan to ease coronavirus shutdown as data shows U.S. economy shrinks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday prepared to unveil his plan for easing restrictions on businesses in his state, as data showed the U.S. economy contracted 4.8 in the first quarter due to the shutdowns to fight the coronavirus. Co...

Trump trade office adds Amazon to 'notorious markets' list

The United States for the first time added five of Amazons overseas operations to its list of notorious markets where pirated goods are sold. The e-commerce giant dismissed the move as part of the Trump administrations personal vendetta aga...

J-K: 55 COVID-19 patients discharged from quarantine in one week

Fifty-five more coronavirus patients have been discharged from quarantine in the last one week in Srinagar. So far, the total number of discharged people after completing quarantine in the district is 1,985, as per information provided by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020