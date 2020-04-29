Ethiopia seizes 1.2 million dollars smuggled goods within six days

The Customs Commission of Ethiopia has seized worth 40 million birrs (about 1.2 million dollars) smuggled goods including firearms in six days period before April 27, 2020, according to a news report by 'Newbusinessethiopia.com'

Most of the confiscated goods were captured from smugglers were coming to Ethiopia from neighboring countries, while such as coffee was also captured leaving the country illegally.

Some of the incoming smuggled goods captured include firearms, bullets, food items, cigarettes, perfumes, clothes, and spare parts of vehicles, among others, according to the information from the Ministry of Revenue, which is in charge of the Customs Commission.

The custom posts, where the smuggled goods are captured are Dire Dawa, Moyale, Bahir Dar, Modjo, Addis Ababa, and Jimma, among others, according to the information obtained from the official social media page of Customs Commission of Ethiopia.

Recently on April 21, the Customs Commission of Ethiopia has also announced capturing smuggled goods worth 21 million birrs (about 631,000 dollars).

In addition, on April 16, 2020, and April 7, 2020, the Commission has also announced capturing contraband goods worth 16 million birrs (close to half a million dollars) and 12 million birrs (about 360,360 dollars).

The Commission has recently stated that it has donated worth 1.6 billion birrs (48 million dollars) goods to all regional states of Ethiopia to help them fight against the spread of coronavirus and its negative impacts on the community.