Left Menu
Development News Edition

22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 557

22 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state tally to 557.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 30-04-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 14:41 IST
22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Karnataka, state tally reaches 557
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

22 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Karnataka on Thursday, taking the state tally to 557. "21 people have died due to coronavirus in the state. 223 people have been discharged after treatment," the government of Karnataka said in a release.

A total of 33,050 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 8,325 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Thursday. There are 23,651 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. 1,074 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus in the country to date. (ANI)

TRENDING

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at the age of 53

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

FlowerAura Launches Exclusive Online Gifts Range for Mother's Day Celebration

GURUGRAM, India, April 30, 2020 PRNewswire -- As Mothers Day 2020 is approaching, FlowerAura launches an entirely new range of fun and exciting Mothers Day gifts. Like every year, the range will be offering an impressive line of Mothers Day...

One more recovers from coronavirus in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

With one more person recovering from novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Union Territory is now at 17, an official said on Thursday. One more COVID-19 positive turns negative. So, total active cases are now...

'Man full of talent, art': JP Nadda, Amarinder Singh and others mourn Rishi Kapoor's demise

BJP president JP Nadda on Thursday condoled the demise of Rishi Kapoor and said that the veteran actor was full of talent and art. Another great loss for Indian cinema. Saddened by the demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor, a man full of t...

14 people held for offering prayer at mosque in Karnataka during lockdown

As many as 14 people have been arrested for offering prayer at a mosque in violation of the coronavirus lockdown norms in Kalaburagi district in Karnataka, police said on Thursday. Police said they were looking for two more people who parti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020