Left Menu
Development News Edition

Plea for emergency funds for lawyers: BCI should consider assisting its brethren, says SC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 17:11 IST
Plea for emergency funds for lawyers: BCI should consider assisting its brethren, says SC

Bar Council of India (BCI) should "consider assisting its brethren" keeping in view the prevailing situation, the Supreme Court Thursday said while hearing a plea seeking creation of an emergency fund for independent practising advocates who are in need of financial assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which was hearing the plea through video-conferencing, said it cannot pass direction for creation of funds and set up a special category for lawyers when unfortunately the entire country is facing a difficult situation.

"Having heard the petitioner-in-person and taking into consideration the grievance of the petitioner, we are of the opinion that the best course is that the Bar Council of India should consider assisting its brethren, keeping in view the prevailing situation," the bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, said. The bench, which disposed of the petition, observed during the hearing that some bar councils have taken up this issue and have also decided to help independent lawyers.

"This is something for the BCI to consider," the bench told advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak, who filed the petition. The apex court, while referring to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, said the whole country is suffering and lawyers are also a part of it.

Pathak referred to the provision of the Advocates Act and said the BCI, an apex body of lawyers regulating the legal profession, is responsible for safeguarding the rights, privileges and interests of advocates. He said that courts and tribunals are closed due to the COVID-19 lockdown and independent practising lawyers are left with no other source of income.

He argued that the top court can direct the BCI to take action in this regard as also for the future. However, the bench said it is for the BCI to consider as to how well it is in a position to help.

Pathak, who filed the plea along with advocate Alok Singh, said that "advocates are also hit by this lockdown and facing financial crunch and if the lockdown further extend then this pose a serious threat to the life and liberty of the advocates who have litigation as there only source of income." The plea has claimed that various state bar associations across the country are coming up with financial aid scheme for advocates but there is "no uniformity or equality" in those policies. It has also sought a direction to the BCI and bar council of states to frame a policy for fund disbursal to independent advocates who are in dire need of financial assistance within specified time limit.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Embassy Office Parks Demonstrates Solidarity and Support to Police & Fire Services in the Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic

Bengaluru Karnataka India, April 30 ANIBusinessWire India Embassy Office Park REIT, Indias first and only listed REIT, has been committed to reducing the impact of the COVID-19 virus since its outbreak. In line with its corporate ethos to ...

ECB's Lagarde says duration of euro economy's "unprecedented decline" as yet uncertain

The coronavirus pandemic has sent the euro zones economy into an unprecedented decline that is likely to steepen before a recovery phase kicks in, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Thursday. The trend pointed to rapi...

SAM & Co. announces no pay cuts, defers variable compensation payment

New Delhi India, April 30 ANINewsVoir As we navigate these challenging times, our focus remains on the wellbeing of our people, securing the business of the firm, strong financial management, and providing as much certainty as we can to our...

Telangana minister demands Centre arrange spl trains for migrant workers to travel to native states

Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav on Thursday demanded that the Centre arrange special trains and provide free transportation for migrant workers to their native states. Observing that there are about 15 lakh migrant work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020