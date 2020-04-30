Left Menu
Development News Edition

Make public info on hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients: HC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 18:40 IST
Make public info on hospitals for non-COVID-19 patients: HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make public details of the arrangements made to ensure medical treatment for non-COVID-19 patients. Justice B Colabawalla issued the direction after BMC counsel Anil Sakhre told the high court that the civic body had directed all private hospitals, clinics, dispensaries to remain open and provide treatment to non-COVID-19 patients.

The court was hearing a bunch of petitions filed by a lawyer and social activists highlighting the plight of people suffering from several chronic or serious ailments being turned away from clinics and hospitals, and issues such as lack of adequate facilities and medical infrastructure in the state, municipal-run, and private hospitals in current times. Senior advocate Gayatri Singh, counsel for one of the petitioners, told the high court that while the BMC had issued the above directions, it was imperative that the authorities ensured implementation on the ground considering that there existed a shortage of PPE kits, health staff, and medical infrastructure.

She pointed out that the state and municipal authorities did not have a detailed action plan for non- COVID-19 patients and several people had died of lack of treatment already. She added that the authorities must also come up with a helpline for non-coronavirus patients to assist them with ambulance, mobile medical aid, list of hospitals and clinics providing treatment.

The petitioners also suggested that the authorities could make arrangements for mobile clinics, and paramedical services at different locations to help non COVID patients who did not necessarily require hospitalisation but were in need of preliminary check-ups, dialysis, or other such aid. At this, Justice Colabawalla said that the BMC and the state had to ensure implementation of their directions to provide medical aid to non-COVID-19 patients.

He said that the authorities must make public all information on the hospitals and clinics that will remain open for other patients, and those that are meant exclusively for COVID-19 patients. He directed Sakhre and the state's counsel, advocate Poornima Kantharia to file their respective affidavits within two weeks, advocate Singh said.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Fire breaks out near old HAL Airport in Bengaluru, 8 fire tenders at spot

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

Crash Landing on You Season 2 likely to get official release date in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

US consumer spending plunges 7.5% in March, reflecting virus

US consumer spending plunged 7.5 per cent in March, reflecting the growing impact of the coronavirus pandemic as Americans complied with stay-at-home orders. The Commerce Department said that the spending plunge was accompanied by a sharp 2...

Centre, states to consider issue of providing ration to those without card: SC

The Supreme Court Thursday left it open to the Centre, concerned states and union territories to consider the issue of providing ration to those who do not have ration card and also for universalisation of public distribution system PDS. A ...

Chh'garh purchased highest value of minor forest produce in country: State govt

Chhattisgarh has purchased the highest value of minor forest produce in the country at minimum support price in this season, a state government release said on Thursday According to the data released by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Dev...

I bow out with a Namaste to you: Akbaruddin to UN chief Guterres

Indias outgoing Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Syed Akbaruddin bid adieu to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres with a Namaste in a virtual meeting. Akbaruddin had a virtual meeting with Guterres as he prepares to return to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020