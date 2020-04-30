U.S. officials arrest suspect in shooting outside Cuban embassy, no injuries

Authorities arrested a suspect early on Thursday morning after reports of gunfire at Cuba's embassy in the United States, the Secret Service said, adding that no injuries were reported. A spokeswoman for the agency said officers arrived at the scene at 2:15 a.m. (0615 GMT).

"One individual was arrested for being in possession of an unregistered firearm as well as unregistered ammunition, assault with the intent to kill, and possession of a high capacity feed device," the spokeswoman said in a statement. It was not immediately clear what motivated the shooting. Washington, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.