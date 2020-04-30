Left Menu
Palghar lynching: 101 accused get police custody till May 13

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-04-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 30-04-2020 22:27 IST
A court at Dahanu in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Thursday remanded in police custody till May 13 the 101 accused arrested for the alleged lynching of two sadhus and their driver in Gadchinchale village recently. These 101 persons are among the 110 who were arrested in connection with the lynching of the trio on the night of April 16.

The three victims from Kandivali in Mumbai were travelling in a car to attend a funeral in Surat in Gujarat amid the lockdown when they were attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of a police team. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushil Giri Maharaj (35) and the driver Nilesh Telgade (30).

Public prosecutor R B Valvi said that a local court had earlier remanded the accused in magisterial custody in connection with the case registered against them under IPC section 302 (murder) and others. After their custody ended on Thursday, following which they were presented before Judicial Magistrate First Class O J kulkarni at Dahanu.

The police demanded their custody for investigation in the case registered against them under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and others for attack on the police officers. The court remanded them in police custody till May 13. The Palghar police have arrested as many as 110 persons in connection with the case. Nine of the accused are minors, who have been sent to juvenile home. The other 101 have been lodged at the lockups at different police stations.

