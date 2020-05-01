Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICANN rejects sale of .org registry to for-profit investor group

Reuters | Updated: 01-05-2020 10:30 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 10:12 IST
ICANN rejects sale of .org registry to for-profit investor group
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@ICANN )

A body overseeing web addresses said it has vetoed a $1.1 billion deal to sell control of domain names ending in .org to a private investment firm after an outcry from internet pioneers and officials including California's attorney general.

The surprise plans by the Internet Society to sell the Public Interest Registry to a newly formed for-profit firm, Ethos Capital, announced in November, provoked alarm from many of the more than 10 million entities that use the .org suffix, associated with non-profit organizations. ICANN, the Internet Corp for Assigned Names and Numbers, which gave the assignment of .org to the Internet Society and retains some rights, said on Thursday it was rejecting the deal.

In particular, it cited concerns that there would be a drive to reward Ethos stockholders while repaying $300 million in debt taken on during the transaction. "The ICANN Board finds that the public interest is better served in withholding consent as a result of various factors that create unacceptable uncertainty," the Los Angeles-based body said on its website.

Formerly overseen by the U.S. Commerce Department, ICANN has expanded web addresses to new domains and new languages and often works to promote the web name industry. ICANN said it conducted due diligence into the deal after questions about Ethos' ties to former ICANN officials.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who has regulatory oversight of ICANN as it is a non-profit based in the state, urged it to reject the Ethos deal on multiple grounds. He cited a lack of transparency around the buyer and questioned why the Internet Society did not pursue other means to diversify its revenue.

"ICANN's analysis of the need for the stability of the .org registry must take into consideration that some of the .org registrants are critical organizations dedicated to assisting in times of crisis," Becerra wrote in an April 15 letter. "The list of such organizations is long, including the World Health Organization, the World Bank, the Red Cross, Doctors Without Borders, and the United Nations."

Others who objected to the planned sale include founding ICANN Chair Esther Dyson, founding ICANN President Michael Roberts, and Electronic Frontier Foundation Executive Director Cindy Cohn.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

SpiceJet flight brings 14 tonnes of medical supplies from China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Older people with persistent insomnia symptoms more likely to remain depressed, study finds

Lack of sleep has long been considered a potential risk factor for mood disorders. According to a new study, older people with depression, who also experience persistent and worsening sleep disturbances, are at much higher risk of remaining...

Indian-origin psychiatrist in US pays $145,000 to resolve allegations of overprescribing opioids

An Indian-origin psychiatrist in the US has to pay USD 145,000 as settlement to resolve allegations that he overprescribed opioids to his patients outside the usual course of his professional practice, the Justice Department said. The USD 1...

UP man cycles 100 km alone to marry, rides double with bride on way back

Undeterred by the coronavirus lockdown, a 23-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh kept his marriage date even if he had to pedal some 100 km to reach his brides home, all alone -- no family members in tow. Kalku Prajapati of Pauthiya village in Ha...

Amidst Pandemic: India-based Leading E-commerce Solution Provider, Quick eSelling Powers Retailers Globally to go Online Instantly, Free of Cost

AHMEDABAD, India, May 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- More than 5000 retailers have jumped on the bandwagon to start selling their products online with the help of the worlds leading, ready-to-use, free E-commerce platform Quick eSelling, in just und...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020